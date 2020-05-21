Government’s “digital Diary” Pointless

The Government’s much-hyped tracing app is not fit for purpose and doesn’t fulfil the requirements of the law, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“The Prime Minister teased the contact tracing app as an alternative to giving your details to a business, but the Ministry of Health has admitted it is not a substitute for signing a contact tracing register at a restaurant.

“Once again we have a disconnect between what the Prime Minister has said and what the official guidance says. This has the potential to cause confusion for thousands of businesses just trying to do the right thing.

“The Prime Minister should use her daily platform to provide clarity. The risk now is that businesses believe the app is a replacement for keeping a contact tracing register, only to be pulled up by the Ministry when they don’t have one.

“The Government has clearly rushed out an app at the taxpayers’ expense that doesn’t meet the Public Health Order and can’t even be used as the Prime Minister claims.

“Once again this is a first-rate announcement and a third-rate delivery.”

