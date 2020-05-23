Todd Muller Takes On Small Business Portfolio
Saturday, 23 May 2020, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller has announced he
will become the National Party’s spokesperson for small
business.
“Few things can be more important than our
commitment to keeping people in jobs and helping businesses
invest and grow,” Mr Muller says.
“This will be
the centrepiece of our government.
“A National
Government will deliver for small businesses, and I
personally intend to lead this work.
“This is both a
practical decision and a symbolic one. I want to send a
strong message on my first full day as Leader of the
Opposition that this matters to me.
“I will ensure
the voice of small business is heard in Wellington and that
it helps guide our
decisions.”
