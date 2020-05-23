Concern At Introduction Of National Security Legislation For Hong Kong
Saturday, 23 May 2020, 4:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says the New
Zealand Government has reacted with concern at the
introduction of legislation in China’s National People’s
Congress relating to national security in Hong
Kong
“We have a strong interest in seeing
confidence maintained in the ‘one country, two systems’
principle under which Hong Kong is assured of a high degree
of autonomy”, Mr Peters said.
“Legislating on Hong
Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its
people and legislature would challenge that
principle.
“It is important that any national
security legislation is enacted in a way that respects the
fundamental rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong
and has their support”, Mr Peters
said.
© Scoop Media
