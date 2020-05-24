Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering

Sunday, 24 May 2020, 11:42 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT has today announced candidates with a range of talents who will stand from Northland to Southland for 49 of the 65 general electorates.

President Tim Jago says the Party is thrilled with the talent coming through to campaign for ACT. “The calibre and experience of our candidates on the hustings will impress voters of every persuasion. We have businesspeople, farmers, and professionals from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses and who want to protect and enhance our free society.”

Among the candidates are two teachers, two lawyers, three farmers, four engineers, eleven business owners, and seven licensed firearms owners.

Standing in Nelson is Chris Baillie, a full-time teacher who also owns a hospitality business employing 30 people. “I am standing because I believe in freedom, particularly free speech. As a business owner, I believe that less bureaucracy is the way forward for New Zealand.”

Toni Severin runs a successful business out of Christchurch that is also active in Auckland in Wellington. Standing in Christchurch East, she is a long time ACT supporter who has stood for the Party in previous elections. “I lived through the devastating Canterbury earthquakes and watched the community come together to rebuild businesses and homes. This year, we face Covid-19 and we must rebuild again, not just in Christchurch, but the whole of New Zealand.”

Some candidates are particularly motivated by the campaign for End of Life Choice. Stu Armstrong, standing for Selwyn, has campaigned passionately for the right to choose. Brooke van Velden, who is standing for Wellington Central, was acknowledged in national media for the role she played in passing the End of Life Choice Act. “End of Life Choice showed me how it is possible to make real positive change in Parliament. I want to take ACT’s values of personal freedom to Parliament for more positive change.”

ACT’s candidates have been working through the Party’s ‘School of Practical Politics’ and are each campaigning for the Party Vote in their electorate, with one exception.

David Seymour is confirmed as the Party’s candidate for the Epsom Electorate, where he is a two-term incumbent. “I’ll be campaigning to my neighbours with the same two propositions I took to them in February 2014,” says Mr Seymour. “One is that I will be a diligent MP for the Epsom Electorate. Two is that, by voting for the ACT candidate, Epsom voters can gain a strategic advantage electing additional MPs. Even my opponents concede I am a good electorate MP, and the second message is as powerful as ever with recent polls indicating ACT will bring in three MPs.”

Three candidates have local government experience. Deputy Leader Beth Houlbrooke, standing for the new electorate of Kaipara ki Mahurangi, lawyer Carmel Claridge (Tamaki), and real estate agent Niko Kloeten (Port Waikato), have all served as elected representatives in local government.

Seven of the candidates are licensed firearms owners. Some have stood for ACT previously, while others have been driven to support ACT by last year’s offensive and ineffective Arms Amendment Act. They are standing because they believe New Zealand needs better firearm laws that treat licensed firearms owners with dignity and respect while closing the loopholes that allowed our nation’s tragedy in Christchurch last year.

Long-time party supporter and previous candidate Dr James McDowall is standing for Waikato where he raises his daughter and runs businesses. He led the development of the Party’s firearms policy. “I have supported ACT for 15 years. Being a member of two pistol clubs in the Waikato is a part of my life. I was proud that ACT stood for common sense when it mattered most,” says Dr McDowall.

ACT’s Northland candidate is Mark Cameron, a Ruawai dairy farmer. “The rural sector has been under considerable pressure from bad government policy over the past decade, but it has intensified in the past two years under this Government. It is not only that the Zero Carbon Act and water regulations are damaging to rural New Zealand, there is a feeling that we have been forgotten and I see the pain and anguish in my community daily. I’m standing for ACT to help put some balance and perspective back into politics when it comes to rural New Zealand.”

ACT will confirm candidates in the remaining electorates and the Party Board plans to carry out a ranking of the list on 28 June.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Murray Grimwood on The Dig: Steady State Economics - We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world. We will also need to consider the issue of de-growth, and re-prioritise kindness and the commons. We have a choice as to whether we act now to make this transition voluntarily and with fairness, or have it forced upon us by times of economic, resource and ecological collapse.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>


 

National: Todd Muller Elected Leader Of National Party

Todd Muller has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, the party caucus announced today.
Nikki Kaye has been elected as his Deputy.
“There is no Team Todd, there is no Team Nikki, or anyone else – there is only Team National,” Mr Muller said.
“National has always been a coalition of city and country, business and community, conservatives and liberals – National is the party for all New Zealanders.... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

National: No Show By Treasury Shows Govt In Full Dismissal Mode

Treasury’s last minute decision not to bother showing up at the Epidemic Response Committee shows an arrogant Government that’s happy to dismiss scrutiny, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh was ... More>>

ALSO:

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 