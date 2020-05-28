‘Zero-deaths’ Seabird Pledge Hollow Without Cameras

The Government’s pledge to have zero seabird deaths rings hollow when they have scrapped National’s plan to implement cameras on all commercial fishing boats, National’s Conservation spokesperson Jacqui Dean says.

“Environmental groups Forest & Bird and Greenpeace have said the goals won’t be achieved unless the Government orders cameras on boats.

“The previous National Government proposed for the entire commercial fishing fleet to be digitally monitored with cameras on vessels. With 70 per cent of the fleet compliant by 1 October 2017 and the remaining vessels having until 1 April 2018 to get up to speed.

New Zealand has 145 different species of seabirds using our waters, and 90 per cent of them are at risk of extinction.

“The Coalition Government delayed acting on this for years until 7 June 2019 and when they did they diluted the policy until it only covered 5 per cent of the fishery.

“This is clearly another case of NZ First undermining Labour and the Greens at every step. Now the Government is blocking simple, practical measures that would save dolphins and seabirds.”

