90-day Trials Should Be Fully Reinstated

The Government needs to urgently restore 90-day trial periods to encourage large businesses to take on new staff, National’s Workplace Relations and Safety spokesperson Dan Bidois says.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19, there have been reports of at least 14,000 cumulative job cuts from large companies with more to follow, and ANZ business confidence figures show 42 per cent of firms intend to cut staff.

“The Government watered down the 90-day trial periods so that only businesses who employ less than 20 people can implement them.

“Fully reinstating the trial periods to cover firms with more than 20 employees will give businesses greater confidence to take on more staff.

“National has already committed to repealing the Government’s suite of regressive employment law changes.

“We’ve always been clear that we want businesses to have the confidence to invest and grow, and this sort of practical law change should be part of a larger programme to get businesses back on track.”

© Scoop Media

