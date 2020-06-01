Queen's Birthday Honours 2020

The New Zealand Order of Merit

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Distinguished Professor Jane Elizabeth Harding, ONZM, of Auckland. For services to neonatology and perinatology.

Dr Karen Olive Poutasi, CNZM, of Paraparaumu. For services to education and the State.

Mrs Aroha Hohipera Reriti-Crofts, CBE, JP, of Christchurch. For services to Māori and the community.

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Professor Robert Bartlett Elliott, CNZM, of Auckland. For services to medical research.

Professor Derek Arana Te Ahi Lardelli, ONZM, of Gisborne. For services to Māori art.

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr Turanga Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, of Hamilton. For services to Māori and heritage commemoration.

Mr Michael Dennis Bush, MNZM, of Wellington. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Mrs Maureen Patricia Corby, of Auckland. For services to early childhood education.

Dr Tessa Duder, OBE, of Auckland. For services to literature.

Mr David Charles Ellis, of Te Akau. For services to the thoroughbred industry.

Ms Elizabeth Fiona Knox, ONZM, of Wellington. For services to literature.

Mr Barry John Maister, ONZM, of Christchurch. For services to sport and the community.

Mr James Bruce McKenzie, of Masterton. For services to the cattle industry.

Professor John Norman Nacey, of Wellington. For services to health and education.

Mr George Ngaei, ONZM, of Invercargill. For services to health and the Pacific community.

Ms Rosslyn Joy Noonan, of Auckland. For services to human rights.

Ms Justine Gay Bronwyn Smyth, of Auckland. For services to governance and women.

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Ms Barbara Frances Ala'alatoa, MNZM, of Auckland. For services to education.

Mrs Jeanne Lorraine Begej, of Christchurch. For services to ice figure skating.

Mr Anthony André Bonne, of Ohope. For services to local government and the community.

Mr Taika David Cohen (Taika Waititi), of Los Angeles, United States of America. For services to film.

Distinguished Professor Marston Donald Edward Conder, of Auckland. For services to mathematics.

Mr Derek Rex Crowther, of Auckland. For services to the motor vehicle industry.

Ms Judith Ann Darragh, of Auckland. For services to the arts.

Dr Daryle Elizabeth Anne Deering, of Christchurch. For services to nursing, particularly mental health and addiction nursing.

Mr James Edward Doherty, JP, of Murupara. For services to Māori and conservation.

Adjunct Associate Professor Rosemary Ann Du Plessis, of Christchurch. For services to women and education.

Professor Alec Joseph Ekeroma, of Apia, Samoa. For services to health and the Pacific community.

Dr Garry Vernon Forgeson, of Feilding. For services to oncology.

Dr Jan Elizabeth Gregor, of Christchurch. For services to water safety and public health.

Mr James Arthur Griffin, of Auckland. For services to the television and film industries.

Mrs Joan Frances Harnett-Kindley, of Wanaka. For services to netball and the real estate industry .

Ms Mary Helen Holm, of Auckland. For services to financial literacy education.

Mr Terence John Kayes, of Auckland. For services to the engineering industry.

Professor Ian David Lambie, of Auckland. For services to clinical psychology.

Mr Anthony Bruce Lepper, JP, of Alexandra. For services to sports administration and local government.

Mr David Robert Maurice Ling, of Mangawhai. For services to the publishing industry.

Ms Vicki Louise Masson, of Pauanui. For services to perinatal and maternal health.

Mrs Beverley Ann May, of Morrinsville. For services to cycling.

Dr Anthony John O'Brien, of Auckland. For services to mental health nursing.

Dr Brian Thomas Pauling, of Wellington. For services to broadcasting and education.

Mr Murray Powell, of Hamilton. For services to wildlife conservation and the deer industry.

Mr Thomas Richard Barton Rainey, of Christchurch. For services to music and music education.

Mr Kieran James Read, of Christchurch. For services to rugby.

Ms Anne Lesley Richardson, of Hororata. For services to wildlife conservation.

Mrs Avis Janett Ann Rishworth, of Lawrence. For services to women.

Mr Alistair Norman Spierling, of Greytown. For services to the State and the community.

Mr James Ronald Tomlin, of Dunedin. For services to art education.

Dr Brian Lindsay Turner, of Oturehua. For services to literature and poetry.

Mrs Āni Pātene Gazala Wainui, JP, of Invercargill. For services to Māori language education.

Mrs Lisa Jacqueline Woolley, of Auckland. For services to the community and governance.

Mr David John Zwartz, of Wellington. For services to the Jewish and interfaith communities.

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Ms Donna Tusiata Avia, of Christchurch. For services to poetry and the arts.

Mr John Clinton Baddeley, of Raglan. For services to local government and the community.

Ms Carol Bartle, of Christchurch. For services to health, particularly breastfeeding education.

Mr David Michael Benton, of Tauranga. For services to addiction support and treatment.

Ms Georgina Beyer, JP, of Wellington. For services to LGBTIQA+ rights.

Mrs Marianne Bishop, of Wellington. For services to the union movement and the community.

Mrs Patricia Gwenieth Broad, QSM, of Dunedin. For services to gymnastics.

Mr John McGregor Buchanan, of Dunedin. For services to music.

Mr Russell George Burt, of Auckland. For services to primary education.

Mrs Lois Anne Chick, of Christchurch. For services to education.

Mr David Osborne Crerar, of Dunedin. For services to mountaineering and outdoor recreation.

Mr Joseph John Francis Davis, of Whitianga. For services to Māori and conservation.

Mrs Pamela Josephine Nicol Dawkins, of Tauranga. For services to horticulture.

Mr Murray Ian Dawson, of Christchurch. For services to horticulture.

Ms Jacqueline Leigh Edmond, of Wellington. For services to sexual and reproductive health.

Mr Iosefa Punefu Enari, of Auckland. For services to Pacific dance.

Miss Rhonda Renyl Nga-Tiawa Fraser, of Greytown. For services to women and aviation.

Mrs Emily Sarah Gaddum, of Hastings. For services to hockey.

Mr William Neil Graham, of Lower Hutt. For services to youth and the community.

Mr David Victor William Harvey, of Christchurch. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Dr Jeremy Paul Hill, of Palmerston North. For services to the dairy industry and scientific research.

Ms Elizabeth Hird, of Otaki. For services to health.

Dr Roberta Kathleen Hunter, of Auckland. For services to mathematics education.

Mr Graham Peter Jackson, of Queenstown. For services to the trades industry and business.

Mrs Sandra Jenkins, of Mangonui. For services to education.

Mrs Muriel Naomi TeHuikau Johnstone, of Aparima. For services to Māori and conservation.

Ms Sharon Anne Kearney, of Akaroa. For services to physiotherapy and netball.

Dr Alison Margaret Keeling, of Christchurch. For services to gerontology.

Dr Kevin Bartley Knight, JP, of Christchurch. For services to education.

Dr Maureen Robin Lander, of Whangamata. For services to Māori art.

Dr Sarah Isabella Leberman, of Palmerston North. For services to women, sport and tertiary education.

Mr Donald Stuart Long, of Lower Hutt. For services to literature and education, particularly Pacific language education.

Mr Takapuna Eruete Whaipooti Mackey, of Gisborne. For services to martial arts and Māori.

Mr Donald John MacLean, of Auckland. For services to education.

Ms Maureen Naomi McCleary, of Auckland. For services to the arts.

Mr Donald Ellis McKay, of Maungaturoto. For services to seniors and the community.

Dr Priscilla Muriel McQueen, of Bluff. For services as a poet.

Dr Beverley Ann Milne, of Auckland. For services to education.

Mr Desmond Gerard Minehan, of Cromwell. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Dr Arish Chakarvarthi Naresh, JP, of Wellington. For services to the community and dentistry.

Mrs Kiri Marie Nathan, of Auckland. For services to Māori and the fashion industry.

Tofilau Bernadette Barbara Pereira, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community and women.

Dr Vincent James Peterson, of Timaru. For services to the veterinary profession.

Mr Graham Carrick Preston, of Tauranga. For services to education.

Mr Peter Te Rangi Hiroa Ramsden, of Christchurch. For services to conservation.

Mrs Aseta Redican, of Auckland. For services to health and Pacific peoples.

Mr William John Rickerby, of Nelson. For services to conservation.

Mr Richard Steward Rudd, of Whanganui. For services to ceramic art.

Mr Noel John Henry Sheat, of Palmerston. For services to ploughing and the community.

Ms Susan Mary Sherrard, of Auckland. For services to people with disabilities.

Mr Peter Edward Smale, of Motueka. For services to seniors, the community and horticulture.

Miss Dianne Judith Smeehuyzen, JP, of Dunedin. For services to brass bands.

Ms Ramari Evelyn Sidonie Oliphant Stewart, of Whataroa. For services to Māori culture, wildlife conservation and research.

Ms Lynette Harata Te Aika, of Christchurch. For services to Māori language education.

Mr Christopher Te'o, of Porirua. For services to health, cycling and the Pacific community.

Mrs Mary Helen Thompson, of Rotorua. For services to netball administration.

Mrs Ngareta Timutimu, of Tauranga. For services to Māori and education.

Dr Janet Catherine Turnbull, of Porirua. For services to health.

Mr Robert Lindsay Webb, QSM, of Whangarei. For services to wildlife conservation.

Mrs Kayla Marie Whitelock, of Palmerston North. For services to hockey.

Mrs Joan Glanville Whittaker, of Auckland. For services to heritage preservation and music education.

Mr Lloyd Murray Whittaker, of Auckland. For services to heritage preservation and music education.

Mrs Maria Ruth McGredy Winder, of Auckland. For services to music education.

Mrs Maureen Dawn Wood, of Auckland. For services to people with disabilities.

Honorary

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following Honorary appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

MNZM

To be Honorary Members of the said Order:

Ms Angelica Johanna Maria Edgley, of Wellington. For services to forensic science.

Ms Lita Foliaki, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community.

Dr Johan Hellemans, of Christchurch. For services to triathlon.

Mrs Elizabeth Herrmann, of Auckland. For services to the hospitality industry and philanthropy.

Dated at Wellington this 1st day of June 2020.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The New Zealand Order of Merit.

The Queen's Service Order

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointment to The Queen's Service Order:

QSO

To be a Companion of the said Order:

Ms Clare Elizabeth Wells, of Waipu. For services to early childhood education.

The Queen's Service Medal

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following awards of The Queen's Service Medal:

QSM

Miss Agnes Miller Anderson, of Christchurch. For services to choral music.

Ms Edith Hazel Barnes, JP, of Te Awamutu. For services to local government and the community.

Mrs Rhys Bean, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Ms Gillian Clare Bishop, of Richmond. For services to conservation.

Mrs Robyn Mary Bisset, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mr Bevan Albert Bradding, of Hamilton. For services to the community.

Mrs Margaret Mary Bradding, of Hamilton. For services to the community.

Ms Kay Michelle Brereton, of Murchison. For services to the welfare of beneficiaries.

Dr David Jeffrey Butler, of Nelson. For services to conservation.

Mr Allan John Cox, of Blackball. For services to the community.

Mr Chandu Daji, JP, of Auckland. For services to the Indian community and sport.

Mrs Priscilla Maree Dawson, of Auckland. For services to refugees and the Burmese community.

Mrs Dawn Zeala Elliott, of Paeroa. For services to art education.

Mr Ian Harold Foster, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mrs Audrey Coreen Gray, of Mt Maunganui. For services to choral music.

Mrs Ella Regina Hanify (Ella Buchanan Hanify), of Lower Hutt. For services to music.

Mrs Eileen Margaret Holt, of New Plymouth. For services to stroke victims and the community.

Ms Donna Marie Kennedy, of Wellington. For services to people with disabilities.

Mr John Charles Kennedy-Good, of Wellington. For services to the community.

Mr Pravin Kumar, JP, of Auckland. For services to the Indian community.

Mr Ronald John David Lamont, of Wanaka. For services to aviation.

Mrs Emelita Rosita Selena Simeaanamulu Luisi, of Auckland. For services to youth.

Mr Christopher John Marshall, of Kaiapoi. For services to music.

Mrs Gayle Patricia June Marshall, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mr Ewan Cameron Mason, of Ranfurly. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mr Neil Malcolm McCorkindale, JP, of Auckland. For services to hockey administration.

Mr Morris Samuel McFall, of Mt Maunganui. For services to the community and philanthropy.

Mr Trevor John McGlinchey, of Christchurch. For services to Māori and the community.

Mr Robert Edward McGowan, JP, of Tauranga. For services to Māori and conservation.

Mrs Olga Patrina McKerras, of Whanganui. For services to the community.

Mr Suresh Chunilal Patel, JP, of Dannevirke. For services to the community and sport.

Mrs Molima Molly Pihigia, of Auckland. For services to Niuean art and the community.

Afamasaga Agnes Rasmussen, of Auckland. For services to education and the Pacific community.

Mr Roy Reid, of Takaka. For services to seniors.

Miss Melva Joy Robb, of Blenheim. For services to rural communities and women.

Mr Ian Arthur Robinson, JP, of Waihi Beach. For services to surf lifesaving and the community.

Mr Terence John Roche, of Wellington. For services to the community.

Mr Richard Alexander Scadden, of Granity. For services to the community.

Mr Afiff Shah, JP, of Auckland. For services to the Muslim community and football.

Mr William Mitchell Sharp, of Lower Hutt. For services to youth.

Mrs Maher Angez Singh, of Auckland. For services to seniors and the community.

Mr Barry John Smith, of Auckland. For services to football and historical research.

Mrs Lynn Patricia Smith (Lynn Gilbert-Smith), of New Plymouth. For services to dance education.

Ms Marie Jane Taylor, of Napier. For services to horticulture and native revegetation.

Mr Neil Alexander Taylor, of Hawera. For services to people with intellectual disabilities and the community.

Mr Thomas James Thomas, of Blenheim. For services to victim support and the community.

Mr Stuart John Lewis Thorne, of Wanaka. For services to conservation and search and rescue.

Mrs Myra Jill Tohill, of Alexandra. For services to the community.

Mr Ian Norman Walker, of Kaikoura. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Mr Malcolm Alan Walker, of Winton. For services to sport and education.

Mrs Margaret Mary Western, of Blenheim. For services to migrant and refugee communities.

Mrs Alexa Learmonth Whaley, of Kaikohe. For services to historical research and heritage preservation.

Mr Roger Lewis Williams, of Auckland. For services to conservation.

Mr Gareth David Winter, of Masterton. For services to historical research.

Ms Gwenyth Mary Wright, of Thames. For services to women and the community.

Mrs Diane Stretton Yalden, of Taneatua. For services to the community.

Dated at Wellington this 1st day of June 2020.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The Queen's Service Order.

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following award of The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration:

DSD

Brigadier Michael John Shapland, of Wellington. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Dated at Wellington this 1st day of June 2020.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Clerk of the Executive Council.

