Applications open for forestry scholarships

Applications have opened for 2021 Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarships, which will support more Māori and women to pursue careers in forestry science, says Forestry Minister Shane Jones.

“I’m delighted Te Uru Rākau is offering Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarships for the third year running. These scholarships are increasing diversity in the forestry sector,” Shane Jones said.

According to the recently released Forestry and Wood Processing Workforce Action Plan, Māori make up only 22 per cent of the forestry workforce, while only 17 per cent of this workforce is female. The Forestry Scholarships help address this imbalance. Whether these graduates become forestry scientists, forest engineers or pursue the range of other careers in forestry, the scholarships are making the sector more diverse.

Eight scholarship recipients will receive $8000 per year for four years to help with tuition and living costs while studying forestry science degrees at the University of Canterbury – either a Bachelor of Forestry Science or Bachelor of Engineering with Honours, majoring in Forestry Engineering. Scholars will also gain experience through paid annual summer internships in the forestry sector.

“Aotearoa’s forestry industry is world-leading when it comes to research and technology. Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau – Forestry Scholarships are helping grow the next generation of forestry professionals and scientists,” Shane Jones said.

“Forestry science will play a key role over the next few years as New Zealand recovers from the impacts of COVID-19. We need forestry professionals and scientists so we can keep our forestry industry at the cutting-edge, producing wood products that are highly sought around the world.

“This will translate to more employment opportunities and economic benefits for forestry communities around New Zealand.”

More information can be found on Te Uru Rākau’s website

