Plan Needed For Devastated Conservation Sector

The Government doesn’t have a coherent plan for the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on the conservation sector, National’s Conservation spokesperson Jacqui Dean says.

“There is nothing proposed in Budget 2020 to lessen the pain for businesses permitted to operate on conservation land, or make the most of our outstanding natural resource,” Ms Dean says.

There is going to be a $60 million shortfall created by lost concessions, and this is exacerbated by no more money coming through from the border tax.

“Businesses permitted to operate on conservation land are still being forced to pay full concession fees despite tourism revenue having dried up and no evidence of any help from the Government,” Ms Dean says.

“Instead of covering losses with taxpayer money, there should be a focus on investing in and improving our conservation land.

“We should be supporting further hunting, guiding and accommodation resources that will bring both domestic and eventually overseas visitors.”

