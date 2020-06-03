Labour Māori Caucus Backs Stand Against General Arming Of NZ Police

The Labour Māori Caucus stands against the general arming of Police and backs the Prime Minister and Police Minister’s position to not do so, Labour Māori Caucus Co-Chairs Willie Jackson and Meka Whaitiri said today.

“In meeting with the Minister of Police Stuart Nash, to discuss our concerns around the Arms Response Team trial, the Labour Māori Caucus made our view very clear that we are totally opposed to the general arming of our police force,” says Willie Jackson.

“Our whānau are united on this critical issue, and so are we. The Labour Māori Caucus, the Prime Minister and the Police Minister all oppose the general arming of the Police.

“While the decision to deploy the ART trial was independently made by the then Commissioner of Police, and not a government initiative, we as a Caucus, acknowledge the general feeling of lack of consultation about the trial that exists – especially within Māori.

“The Labour Māori Caucus accepts the previous Police Commissioner’s acknowledgement of unconscious bias, and stands united with our communities, that any form of racism – from institutional to causal is unacceptable in any organisation,” says Willie Jackson.

“Continuing the conversation around intolerance and racism is crucial to Aotearoa New Zealand recovery post-COVID-19, and the Labour Māori Caucus will do our part, to make sure that happens,” says Meka Whaitiri.

“Moves made under this Government show we too are committed to building closer partnerships with Māori.

“Moves that include increasing the diversity of their workforce to better reflect the communities they serve and the appointment of Wally Haumaha as Deputy Commissioner.

“This mahi is already making a positive difference right across Aotearoa, as demonstrated by new Police Commissioner Andy Coster and Commissioner Haumaha’s efforts to work with iwi throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, to keep New Zealanders safe.

“While we await the evaluation of the ART pilot later in June, the Labour Māori Caucus will continue to support strengthened conversations between iwi and the police, as we follow through with our relationship with Minister Nash, to ensure the voices of our whānau, hapū and iwi are heard,” Meka Whaitiri said.

© Scoop Media

