On Tiananmen Anniversary, Govt Must Take Tougher Line On CCP

“On the 31st anniversary of Tiananmen Square, and with the Chinese Communist Party undermining basic rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, our Government must take a tougher line on the CCP,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The anniversary of Tiananmen Square is a critical reminder of the universal values of freedom and democracy.

“This year, it takes on additional significance with the CCP attempting to impose new national security legislation in Hong Kong in a way that circumvents Hong Kong’s own Legislative Council.

“There are serious concerns that the new law will undermine the ‘one country, two systems’ principle that has protected the territory from the CCP since 1997.

“The law is likely to restrict the basic rights and freedoms of Hong Kong citizens, leading to widespread arrests on spurious political charges, a crackdown on free speech, and greater involvement of China’s security forces in the territory.

“New Zealand’s traditional allies have taken a much tougher line on the CCP.

“It was regrettable that our Government did not join Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US in a joint declaration condemning the CCP’s actions in Hong Kong.

“As the CCP tries to implement its new national security law, our Government must send a strong message that we stand in solidarity with the people of Hong Kong.”

