David Seymour To Stand In Whangarei

David Seymour has been selected as ACT’s candidate for Whangarei for the 2020 General Election.

“I’m not the ACT Leader, but I am a strong advocate for End of Life Choice.

“After a successful career in real estate, I was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2017.

“I’ve lived a full and active life, but I believe that when my time comes, I should have a choice about how I go. It’s my life and my choice.

“The reason I’m standing for ACT in Whangarei is to highlight the importance of providing compassion and choice for terminally ill New Zealanders.

“I’ll be asking the people of Whangarei to Party Vote ACT.

Mr Seymour is an experienced businessman, a devoted family man, and a vocal advocate for End of Life Choice.

Born and raised in Whangarei, he lives there with his wife, Rachael.

After a career in insurance, building, and real estate, David was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2017.

Since his diagnosis, he has mentored a variety of business people, organised an annual event for car enthusiasts, and remained involved in his community.

