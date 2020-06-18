Parliament: Oral Questions - 18 June 2020
Questions to Ministers
- KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Prime Minister: Does she have confidence in her Minister of Health’s management of the COVID-19 response, given the implications it has on the health and finances of New Zealanders?
- Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: What is the most recent advice he has received from the Treasury on the likely impact of COVID-19 on the New Zealand economy over the period to 30 June 2021, and what impact does he think this will have on New Zealand households?
- DARROCH BALL to the Minister for State Owned Enterprises: Does he stand by all of his actions relating to investment in KiwiRail?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Did he intend for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 to provide for the mandatory testing of certain individuals; if so, was the Director-General of Health referring to mandatory testing when he said on 9 June, “from today, everyone in managed isolation … will be tested twice during that period, whether they have symptoms or not, around day three and around day 12”?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Was his management of PPE supplies during the coronavirus outbreak “textbook”, and how does that align with the report released by the Auditor-General regarding management of personal protective equipment?
- JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What responses has he seen to Apprenticeship Boost?
- JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Transport: What projects, if any, in addition to those already listed in Schedule 2 of the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Bill, did he propose as fast-track projects to improve transport in Auckland?
- Hon MARK MITCHELL to the Minister of Defence: On what date, and at what time, was the decision made to give the Assistant Chief of Defence authority over all quarantine and managed isolation facilities, including the processes around the exit of those who had been in the facilities?
- JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister for Trade and Export Growth: What actions has the Government taken to increase trade with the United Kingdom and other countries?
- BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: What police resources, if any, have been deployed to respond to incidents of people leaving COVID-19 quarantine or managed isolation facilities on compassionate grounds or prior to a COVID-19 test being returned?
- SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Corrections: What reports, if any, has he seen of individuals transferred from COVID-19 managed isolation to a corrections facility who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19?