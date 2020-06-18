New Zealand First Welcomes Second Tranche Of Candidates

New Zealand First is pleased to release the names of its next tranche of candidates for the 2020 election.

We’re proud to announce these hardworking New Zealanders that have put their hand up to fight for a commonsense and resilient future.



Jamie Arbuckle – Kaikoura

Mark Arneil – Christchurch Central

Jackie Farrelly – West Coast-Tasman

John Hall – Manurewa

Erika Harvey – Tauranga

Denis O’Rourke – Banks Peninsula

Dr David Wilson – Whangarei

Marlborough Councillor Jamie Arbuckle stands for New Zealand First in Kaikoura electorate

Jamie is a Marlborough District Councilor with over 10 years’ experience. He is a qualified Hearings Commissioner with Environment Planning and RMA training.

Mr Arbuckle and his family are also known in the region from their time at local markets and long involvement in farming and fruit growing in the region.

The electorate of Kaikoura will benefit from having a person with a wide range of experiences and a good community profile that Mr Arbuckle possesses.

Christchurch stalwart Mark Arneil is New Zealand First’s candidate for Christchurch Central

Mr Arneil is an accomplished hospitality and recreation & events manager, whose experience spans the globe and includes operations in the corporate, private, local government, and not-for-profit sectors.

He also owned a successful hospitality & leisure consulting business. These roles highlight Mark’s strong operational management and leadership skills.

We are excited to welcome Mark on board as a candidate for this year’s elections.

Community advocate Jackie Farrelly to stand for New Zealand First in the West Coast-Tasman electorate

Ardent community advocate Jackie Farrelly is a long-time resident of Nelson Creek in the West Coast. She spent 15 years running her own retail and training business in Greymouth, before moving on to be a Rural Post and Courier driver which she has been doing for the past five years.

Volunteering in the local community has been a high priority for Ms Farrelly and has seen her take on many roles on the local community reserve board, a Guide leader, MotoX marshalling and currently volunteers for Aotearoa Advocacy Services.

Her extensive volunteering record shows Jackie’s passion for her local community. She will make a great candidate for the West Coast-Tasman electorate.

Businesswomen Erika Harvey will represent New Zealand First in Tauranga

Ms Harvey and her husband Dan own a fishing business in Tauranga. This has given her first-hand experience of the challenges facing small business owners. She also possesses two decades of experience in corporate sales and marketing, across multiple industries, internationally.

After her daughter was diagnosed with autism in 2014, Ms Harvey has dedicated herself to push for true equality for all New Zealanders challenged by a disability.

Erika’s vast expertise in business and her passion to help her local community makes her a stellar candidate for the Tauranga electorate.

Well-known community worker John Hall will be contesting the Manurewa seat for New Zealand First in the 2020 general election.

Mr Hall is a lifelong resident of Manurewa and has a sound knowledge of the electorate’s needs and issues.

Mr Hall is the fleet manager for Taxis United, and has been the chairperson of the New Zealand First Manurewa electorate since 2003.

Currently Patron of Counties Manukau Rugby Union Juniors, a Softball National Coach, and a Chief Umpire, He has also been a taxi driver since 1984 for special needs children.

New Zealand First is excited to have him as our candidate for the Manurewa electorate.

Christchurch Stalwart and former New Zealand First MP Denis O’Rourke stands in Banks Peninsula Electorate

Mr O’Rourke has always lived in Christchurch and has serious legal, commercial and political experience and has made significant contributions to his local community and to New Zealand First.

He has a long standing interest and expertise in environmental sustainability issues, especially water, waste and recycling, and promoted consensus based practical climate change policies in the 51st Parliament.

Other specialist areas include first home financing, and new employment opportunities in sustainable industries and in the arts film and entertainment, and by investing in scientific research to develop new technology-based industries.

We look forward to having Mr O’Rourke on the team for the 2020 election.

Economic Development Pundit Dr David Wilson enters battle for the regions in Whangarei

Dr Wilson has extensive experience in Regional Economic Development, having served as the Director and past Chair of Economic Development New Zealand. He is also the Managing Director of Cities and Regions Ltd, his own research consultancy, as well as being on the Independent Advisory Panel for the Provincial Growth Fund.

Dr Wilson shares New Zealand First’s passion for reviving our regional economies. He will be the perfect candidate for the Whangarei electorate.

