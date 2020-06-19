Bala Beeram National’s Candidate In Kelston

Bala Beeram has been selected as National’s candidate in Kelston for the 2020 General Election.

Mr Beeram currently works as a Supervisor for a Food and Pharmaceutical testing company and has lived in Avondale for the last 21 years.

“I’m grateful to be chosen once again to stand in my home electorate of Kelston. I’ll be working hard to ensure Kelston has strong National representation, and a National Government come September 19,” Mr Beeram says.

“Kelston is a vibrant and diverse part of Auckland, filled with so many hard working families who are trying to get ahead.

“With a serious economic crisis looming ahead, Kelston needs a National Government with the experience and know how to put jobs back into our economy and guide our community through.

“In the good times the Government has struggled to deliver on its promises, particularly around infrastructure. Kelston needs to have confidence that its Government can deliver the jobs that come with infrastructure projects.

“There is more to delivery than just lofty promises, this Government hasn’t shown whether it knows that.

“I’m looking forward to campaigning hard and getting out and about the electorate. I’ll be focused on the issues Kelston is facing, and ensuring we see change this election, because Kelston can’t afford another Labour Government, not in these times,” Mr Beeram says.

Biographical Notes: Bala Beeram

Bala Beeram is currently working as a Supervisor for a Food and Pharmaceutical testing company. He has been living in Avondale for the last 21 years, he lives with his wife of 25 years and his 19-year-old daughter.

He comes from a background in agricultural farming and his parents are still working as farmers today. He graduated from Bhopal University, in India, with a Masters in Chemistry and worked as a chemistry teacher for a secondary school in India.

Bala moved to New Zealand in 1999. He is an active member of the Telugu community in New Zealand and was President of the New Zealand Telugu Association for a term. He is still involved with the New Zealand Telugu Association and Telangana New Zealand Association, helping to organise events and meetings.

Bala contributes significantly to his local community. He has organised a tree plantation program, blood donation events, fundraisers for cultural activities, and a major badminton tournament to name a few.

© Scoop Media

