Fletcher Tabuteau Selected As Candidate For Rotorua

New Zealand First MP Fletcher Tabuteau is pleased to be confirmed today as the party’s candidate for the Rotorua electorate.

Speaking at the Rotorua AGM for New Zealand First, Mr Tabuteau said this is an election that is incredibly important for the people of Rotorua.

“The founding principles of New Zealand First are paramount in the current environment we are in right now. They are firmly grounded in a pragmatic and common-sense representation of New Zealand’s interests in Parliament, reflecting the interests of all New Zealanders because we believe in putting New Zealand, and New Zealanders, first,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“I want to continue my efforts to support all businesses at whatever stage of their development, to grow and thrive, thereby creating more jobs, and see large infrastructure projects happen, especially here in our city.”

“Already a list MP based in Rotorua, I am immensely proud of what has been achieved just for Rotorua in the last few years – the establishment of Te Uru Rākau, and significant investment in the Rotorua Museum, Whakarewarewa Forest, and lakefront developments, to name a few.

“I pledge to reinvigorate the economy to create jobs, jobs, jobs. This means support for local businesses, workers and local projects. Money has been unlocked already, and there will be housing, roading and big infrastructure projects coming to Rotorua ensuring employment and opportunity. I know this can be achieved because we have already done so much.

“The Provincial Growth Fund, the brain child of New Zealand First, has ensured our provinces, including Rotorua, are at the heart of Government decision making and actions.

Fletcher Tabuteau is the Deputy Leader of New Zealand First. He has served as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development, Foreign Affairs, and Disarmament and Arms Control. During this time, he has regularly represented New Zealand at international engagements such as APEC.

Mr Tabuteau is also the Deputy Chair of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee, and holds a range of spokesperson roles for New Zealand First including, Associate Finance, Commerce, Revenue, Trade, Tourism, and Energy. He was recently appointed to the Ministerial Taskforce for Tourism, a group that was set up in direct response to Covid-19.

Holding a Bachelor of Management, Fletcher Tabuteau spent thirteen years in the education sector in Rotorua, including as a secondary school teacher and senior Dean, where he also worked with students to help them successfully transition from school to further education, trades training or the workplace.

He then led the School of Business Management at Waiariki Polytechnic (Toi Oho-Mai), as the head of faculty, and also lectured economics. During this time in education, he kept a hand in real world business as a NZ Business Mentor.

Growing up in Rotorua, of Ngati Ngararanui, Ngati Rangiwewehi, and Ngati Whakaue descent, with also French ancestry with the name Tabuteau tracing all the way back through Australia, Ireland and France, Mr Tabuteau spent years working in the tourism industry. He has also worked in retail and ran his own consulting business, specialising in marketing and business communications.

“This Coalition Government has already achieved so much. I want to continue with this important work started before Covi19 hit, but even more critical now as our country recovers,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

