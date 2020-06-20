Volunteers And Charities Recognised For Valuable Contributions During National Volunteer Week

The contribution of volunteers and charities has been recognised by Minister Poto Williams to mark National Volunteer Week, 21 June to 27 June 2020.

“I want to offer my thanks and appreciation to our amazing volunteers and charity workers for giving up their time to help others. This has been especially appreciated during the recent lockdown,” says Minister Williams, Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector.

“Your mahi glues us together as New Zealanders through good times and bad. During the COVID-19 pandemic, you were quick to answer the call from your communities by doing what needed to be done, as you always do.”

“You have demonstrated the incredible power of generosity and importance of manaakitanga during unprecedented times for our nation. It is through your selfless and kind acts that our elderly, immuno-compromised and those with severe needs were kept safe, fed, warm and informed.

Your courage and readiness has ensured that the most vulnerable amongst us were prioritised and looked after. Your collective contributions has enabled Aotearoa to come out of the other side of COVID-19 even more socially connected and resilient.”

New Zealand has more than 230,000 individuals volunteer their time every week and 27,000 registered charities.

“This speaks volumes to the giving and generous nature of us as a people, which makes Aotearoa stand out on the world map.

Whether you volunteer regularly or occasionally, I thank you for your contribution.”

