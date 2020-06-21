New Government Ad Campaign Vilifies Hunters

“A new ad campaign being run by the government vilifies hunters and should be changed immediately,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

The campaign, being run by Netsafe, aims to teach parents about the harms of pornography, bullying, grooming, and inappropriate content for children. A person shooting a rabbit is used as an example of inappropriate content.

“For a government agency to put hunters in the same category as pornographers, bullies, and groomers is a complete disgrace.

“What message does that send to children whose parents hunt for food? Or who do pest control on the farm?

“Hunting is a completely legitimate activity done by 160,000 New Zealanders from all walks of life.

“Of all the things Netsafe could have used to symbolise inappropriate content, this was the one it chose?

“The Government has spent the last 14 months scapegoating and punishing the firearms community for the actions of a single foreigner and the mistakes of Police.

“This campaign will only further stigmatise the firearms community.

“Netsafe should reconsider its campaign and make immediate changes.”

