Fleeing Drivers Hit New Record-High Yet Again

Darroch Ball MP

Spokesperson for Law and Order

Recently released Police fleeing driver statistics have shown yet another increase in incidents with another record-high in the latest quarter.

“This new quarterly record-high is the latest in a string of record-high numbers since 2014. The data shows incidents were relatively steady between 2009 and 2014, says Mr Ball.

“Incidents previously numbered around two hundred a month, this has skyrocketed since 2014 to number around five hundred every month.

“Despite the country being in lockdown for almost the entire last week of March we still had fleeing driver incidents averaging almost sixteen every single day, says Mr Ball.

“These numbers have been steadily increasing for the past six years with no action being taken.

“Seven of the twelve police districts experienced an increase in numbers in March, with the Central region seeing almost an 80% increase and Wellington seeing the highest monthly recorded number for the district ever – more than four times the number than a decade ago.

New Zealand First has a member’s bill which would see increased penalties and stricter accountability for fleeing drivers and would correct current holes in the legislation.

“There needs to be a re-think of how we approach and deal with fleeing drivers. Whatever is happening now is clearly not working with continued sky-rocketing numbers – and with no end to even more record numbers in sight, says Mr Ball.









© Scoop Media

