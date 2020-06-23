New Zealand First MP Mark Patterson Selected As Candidate For Taieri

New Zealand First list MP Mark Patterson has been selected to represent the party in the newly formed Taieri electorate at the upcoming election.

Mr Patterson, his wife Jude and two daughters farm sheep and beef at Lawrence and Waitahuna. He previously stood in the Clutha-Southland electorate however boundary changes mean that his home now falls within the Taieri electorate.

With 30 years hands of farming under his belt Mark Patterson has been ideally placed to lead New Zealand First Primary industries portfolio and has been a strong advocate for Agriculture within the Coalition Government. He also has a background of community involvement including chairing the Lawrence to Waihola Cycle Trail extension committee, serving on the board at the Lawrence Area School and remains a member of the New Zealand Century Farms committee.

“I am delighted to have received the nomination to stand in Taieri and look forward to highlighting New Zealand First’s strong influence in the electorate. I am delighted the Provincial Growth Fund has set about revitalising the Hillside railway workshops and on the way to returning them to back to being the beating heart of South Dunedin”. Said Mark Patterson New Zealand First List MP living in Lawrence.

“I’ve always been prepared to take on local issues and will continue to stand up for the people in our community. I am most proud of the lead role I played in keeping the gates open at the Telford Agricultural Training centre near Balclutha and assisting with the retention of the world class sheep genomics’ unit at Invermay near Mosgiel. Losing either of those institutions would have been a travesty to the electorate and a devastating loss for Agriculture in general.”

“At a parliamentary level I was especially pleased to work across party lines to bring the long standing New Zealand First policy of a Farm Debt Mediation bill into law.” Mr Patterson said.

“The recent Covid 19 economic fallout has highlighted the importance of Agriculture to the New Zealand economy and as the key plank in our economic recovery. None of this is news to New Zealand First with our strong regional focus and if given the privilege of a second term I look forward to continuing to be a strong advocate for farming issues in Wellington. ”

