Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Navy Vessel Aotearoa To Arrive In New Zealand

Thursday, 25 June 2020, 3:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Royal New Zealand Navy’s new ship, Aotearoa, set sail for New Zealand on 10 June from the Republic of Korea, and is due to arrive in Auckland tomorrow, announced Minister of Defence Ron Mark.

Aotearoa is the Royal New Zealand Navy’s new fleet tanker and will extend the fleet’s range and endurance during operations that span from Antarctica to the Equator and beyond,” said Ron Mark.

“Aotearoa has been designed to support both combat and civilian operations, and to deliver humanitarian relief and support for disaster recovery.”

Built to replace the decommissioned fleet tanker, Endeavour, the new ship can carry up to 22 containers of supplies and produce 100 tonnes of fresh water each day. The fuel carrying capability of 9,500 tonnes is capable of refuelling multiple vessels.

Aotearoa will sail into Auckland harbour accompanied by a welcoming flotilla at 9.30am tomorrow morning. A flypast by the Royal New Zealand Air Force will also take place at 10.40am. The ship will berth for the first time at Devonport Naval Base where her commissioning will take place next month.

“To deliver this significant ship, New Zealand and South Korea have worked closely to meet both countries’ strict pandemic response requirements, ensuring final testing and delivery to New Zealand will be completed safely,” said Ron Mark.

“Sea trials were successfully undertaken in February and March. While most of the work has been completed in South Korea, final work and testing of specialised military systems will be completed in New Zealand.

“Plans for Aotearoa’s arrival in New Zealand have been developed to comply with COVID-19 border restrictions. Approval for the voyage has been granted by the New Zealand Government in accordance with these border control policies and include a testing regime and use of the 16 day delivery voyage for isolation.

“Along with the Korean delivery crew, 11 New Zealand defence personnel who undertook project management and inspection activities will also return on the ship.”

The Ministry of Defence and the New Zealand Defence Force has worked with Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Customs, Maritime New Zealand, the State Services Commission, Ministry of Health and other agencies to ensure the plan puts safety first.

“This vessel enhances our national resilience as well as our ability to support our friends and neighbours throughout the Pacific and beyond,” said Ron Mark.

“Since the first steel was cut in 2018, everyone involved in her build, testing and sea trials have never lost sight of this moment and it is worth celebrating.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Negating Covid-19 Success, And K-pop’s Links With Black Activism

National MP Michael Woodhouse took his party’s credibility to a new low this morning via his inability to prove his claim that a homeless man had managed to freeload for 14 days inside a quarantine hotel in Auckland. Perusal of the CCTV footage has failed to provide any sign that the homeless man exists, but hey no worries. As Woodhouse told Morning Report : “The abscence of any evidence that it did occur is not evidence that it didn’t occur.” Think about that for a moment. The fact there is no evidence the moon is made of green cheese is not evidence that it isn’t, right?.. More>>

 

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Managed Isolation And Testing: By The Numbers

The Ministry of Health has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June, its own numbers show. The Ministry of Health has started reporting in earnest its figures on the numbers of people who have left managed isolation who have been tested... More>>

ALSO:


PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 