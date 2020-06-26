NZ Wins Bid To Co-host 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson and Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford are welcoming the success of the trans-Tasman AsOne bid in securing co-hosting of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Grant Robertson says winning the rights to co-host the event is another milestone in raising the value and visibility of women’s sport in New Zealand.

“I am delighted at this incredible opportunity. We saw last year how big this tournament has become and the potential it has to create new heroes for young people and raise the profile of women’s sport.

“The tournament aligns perfectly with our strategy for Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation. Alongside New Zealand’s hosting of the 2021 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup it presents an amazing opportunity for us to grow female participation, create new female leaders and further raise the visibility of women’s sport,” Grant Robertson said.

The New Zealand Government has set aside up to $25 million to host the event. Of that, $14.2 million goes to New Zealand Football for direct support of the tournament. The remainder ensures a seamless, AsOne tournament is delivered. It will also be used to leverage the event at home – in particular, supporting and growing the involvement of women and girls in all aspects of sport.

“The benefits to New Zealand from hosting the event will return that investment many times over,” Grant Robertson said.

“Congratulations to New Zealand Football and Football Federation Australia for their excellent teamwork in securing this outcome for our countries,” Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said.

“This is another opportunity for us to reinforce our credentials in hosting major sporting events, and to realise the benefits of these in terms of economic impact, international profile and bringing our communities together.

“While the vote shows how much faith FIFA have in New Zealand and Australia, the hard work is just beginning as we look to host the best Women’s Football World Cup ever,” Phil Twyford said.

