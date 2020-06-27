Parliament

Growing Goodwood: Expanding Wood Waste Recycling Plant In Bay Of Plenty, Waikato

Saturday, 27 June 2020, 10:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

An extra 4,000 tonnes of offcuts and scraps of untreated wood per year will soon be able to be recycled into useful products such as horticultural and garden mulch, playground safety surfacing and animal bedding as a result of a $660,000 investment from the Waste Minimisation Fund, Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage announced today.

“New Zealanders care deeply about our environment. Goodwood Limited (Goodwood) is a great example of our circular economy in action - producing high quality products from off-cuts and waste that would otherwise go to landfill” said Eugenie Sage.

“The new funding allows Goodwood to expand their capacity by 50 per cent, through the purchase of a truck and 10 open-top containers for businesses to stockpile wood waste on-site.

“It will also allow the purchase of heavy equipment for the Hamilton yard, eliminating the need to transport machinery back and forth between the Mount Maunganui and Waikato yards.

“The Mount Maunganui-based business has collected more than 30,000 tonnes of untreated wood waste from businesses, mostly sawmills, throughout the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions – and diverts it from landfill by transforming it into useful, sustainable items.

“With the new project underway, Goodwood employs 9 locals and makes a useful contribution to ensuring people are employed in the Bay of Plenty.

The Government is committed to reducing the amount of waste going to landfill and to increasing material recovery and recycling.

“Businesses, industry, families and communities all have a role to play in reducing our waste in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We have a rubbish record on waste to landfill that this Government is working alongside New Zealanders to change.

“This wood waste recovery project has been trialled and proven it can succeed in the Bay of Plenty, it would be great to see similar operations elsewhere” said Eugene Sage.

