Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Whakatāne To Go Predator Free With Government Backing Ngāti Awa Led Efforts

Saturday, 27 June 2020, 3:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The important brown kiwi habitat around Whakatāne will receive added protection through an Iwi-led predator free project announced by Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage and Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau.

“The Government is investing nearly $5 million into Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa’s environmental projects with $2.5 million committed from the Department of Conservation’s Job for Nature programme and $2.4 million from Predator Free 2050 Limited through the Provincial Growth Fund.

“The flagship Korehaha Whakahau project will remove possums from 4,700 hectares over five-years,” said Eugenie Sage.

“This is an ambitious project designed to remove possums completely from the area bordered by the Whakatāne River, Ōhope beach, and the Ōhiwa harbour. It will use the latest predator detection and trapping techniques,” said Eugenie Sage.

As well as the $2.5 million from DOC and $2.4 million from Predator Free 2050 Limited, the $5.6 million project will receive contributions from Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa and Ngāti Awa Group Holdings.

Korehaha Whakahau is the eighth large landscape project funded by Predator Free 2050 Limited and the first to be delivered by an iwi entity.

“The Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa led environmental projects will benefit locals who are looking for work and who have been affected by the Whakaari disaster and COVID-19 downturn. It’s expected to see 10 jobs created immediately with an extra 30 within a year,” said Fletcher Tabuteau.

“The funding will help Ngāti Awa retain its workforce in the short term, while helping build its long-term aspiration to create viable sustainable employment opportunities within the Eastern Bay of Plenty,” said Fletcher Tabuteau.

Eugenie Sage said the project builds on the predator control work of community organisations, councils and the Department of Conservation in the area, which has helped a population of around 300 North Island brown kiwi to thrive close to Whakatāne.

“It enables a mātauranga lens to be brought to the predator free mission with emphasis on cultural as well as biodiversity values.”

The Iwi will work closely with partner organisations, groups and funders to create a network of monitoring devices and traps, and defensive lines to remove possums, across a mix of private, public and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa owned land.

“While this project is funded with $2.4 million from a $19.5 million Provincial Growth Fund investment in Predator Free 2050 Ltd, more recently the government has provided significant extra funding to supercharge environmental projects across Aotearoa as part of the $1.3 billion jobs for nature package,” said Eugenie Sage.

“The funding is helping the Whakatane community as well as giving kiwi and local forests a helping hand,” said Eugenie Sage.

The Eastern Bay of Plenty has retained important populations of kiwi, weka, kōkako, New Zealand falcon/kārearea, Australasian bittern/matuku, Banded rail/moho pererū and New Zealand robin/toutouwai, which have the potential to benefit from enhanced predator control and restoration efforts.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors that amounted to a “national disgrace.” Amidst all this talk of “fiascos” and ”chaos” anyone could be forgiven for failing to grasp that as yet, not a single person has become ill, let alone died as a result of these allegedly calamitous lapses in border security and quarantine testing. For weeks, no community transmission of the virus has occurred, anywhere, in New Zealand... More>>

 

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Managed Isolation And Testing: By The Numbers

The Ministry of Health has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June, its own numbers show. The Ministry of Health has started reporting in earnest its figures on the numbers of people who have left managed isolation who have been tested... More>>

ALSO:


PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 