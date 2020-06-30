Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 30 June 2020

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 11:36 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. TODD MULLER to the Prime Minister: Does her Government have a strategy for ensuring appropriate standards are in place to detect, track, and trace new cases of COVID-19 so that New Zealand’s border can be progressively opened ahead of the development of an effective vaccine; if so, what is it?
  2. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: How much of the $62.1 billion of available support in response to COVID-19 has been allocated so far, and, of the amount allocated, how much money has been spent to date?
  4. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Revenue: Why is the Government planning to increase petrol excise duty, road-user charges, and alcohol excise duty tomorrow, at the same time as New Zealand enters a recession?
  5. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Housing: What recent announcements has she made about managed isolation and quarantine facilities?
  6. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Is he responsible for COVID-19 testing; if so, how many of the 2,159 people who left managed isolation between 9 and 16 June were tested prior to leaving and returning to the community?
  7. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Is she satisfied that she has good financial oversight of her portfolio; if so, how much has been spent on each of the payments listed on Work and Income’s A to Z webpage in each of the last three years?
  8. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent Provincial Growth Fund announcements have been made?
  9. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Is his Electoral (Registration of Sentenced Prisoners) Amendment Act 2020, as assented on Monday, good law?
  10. JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What steps is the Government taking to bridge the pay gap between teachers working in ECE centres and those working in our kindergartens and schools?
  11. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Will he cancel the increase in fuel excise duty and road-user charges that come into effect tomorrow, until after the election, in light of his Auckland light rail process ending; if not, why not?
  12. Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Conservation: What is her response, if any, to the comments made by the chairman of the New Zealand Game Animal Council that the Department of Conservation’s tahr control plan was “not founded on adequate science and is a departure from plans previously supported by the hunting sector”?

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


