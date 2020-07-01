Parliament: Oral Questions - 1 July 2020
Questions to Ministers
- MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for Infrastructure: What action is the Government taking to support the construction sector and progress shovel-ready infrastructure?
- TODD MULLER to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by the statement from the Speech from the Throne, “There will be a progressive tax system where everyone pays their fair share, according to their means”?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements on tax?
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent announcements has he made about Government investments to support workers and families?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he agree with the Prime Minister, “If you even have a sniffle or the slightest sore throat, get a test”, and is that statement consistent with the case definition for COVID-19 published on 24 June?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: How much revenue was raised by the fuel tax increases on 30 September 2018 and 1 July 2019, and how much is forecast to be raised annually by the increase from today?
- MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What changes to support for trades and vocational education come into effect today?
- IAN McKELVIE to the Minister of Fisheries: How many Hector’s and Māui dolphins will the new Hector’s and Māui dolphins Threat Management Plan – Fisheries Measures save annually, if any?
- Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Conservation: What issues, if any, have prevented the extension of the Campbell Island Marine Reserve?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What changes to the parental leave scheme came into effect today?
- BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: How many firearm incidents involving gang members and associates have there been since the end of the Government’s firearm amnesty and buy-back, and how does this compare with the number of similar incidents for the two calendar years prior?
- JAN LOGIE to the Minister of Statistics: What recent developments have there been to ensure the 2023 Census includes questions about sexual orientation and gender identity?