Harsher Penalties For Assaults On First Responders One Step Closer

A New Zealand First member’s bill in the name of Darroch Ball introducing a six-month minimum prison sentence for assaults on first responders has passed its second reading in Parliament.

The new offence of "injuring a first responder or corrections officer with intent" would target people who attacked paramedics, police, firefighters, and corrections officers. An amendment will also be debated to include nurses and medical professionals working in emergency departments.

"This law is one step closer to reality. New Zealand First backs our first responders who put their safety on the line, in urgent, critical and lifesaving situations in order to protect us,” Said New Zealand First Law and Order spokesperson Darroch Ball.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that our first responders are safe when they do their job. There have been increased number of assaults against paramedics, police, corrections officers, and nurses,"

“We as a society need to draw a line in the sand and make it clear that we do not accept nor do we take lightly any assault on our first responders.

“New Zealand First appreciates the continued support of St John, the Police Association, the Corrections Association, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, and the College for Emergency Nurses New Zealand.” Said Mr Ball.

