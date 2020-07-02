Todd Muller Announces Caucus Reshuffle
Thursday, 2 July 2020, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Today I am confirming a minor shadow cabinet reshuffle
due to the retirement of Paula Bennett.
Dr Shane Reti
will be ranked number 13 and will take on Associate Drug
Reform. Shane has demonstrated a huge intellect and capacity
for work, supporting Michael Woodhouse in our Covid-19
response, as well as achieving much in the Tertiary
Education portfolio.
Simon Bridges will be picking up
the Foreign Affairs portfolio and will be ranked at number
17. Simon has been leader and a minister for a number of
years in the last National Government. He expressed a desire
for this portfolio and his experience will be valuable in
this important role.
Deputy Leader Nikki Kaye will
pick up the portfolio of Women and will make several
announcements associated with this portfolio in the coming
months.
Amy Adams will take the portfolio of Drug
Reform. She will work with Shane Reti in this
area.
This reshuffle will ensure that National has a
strong team, with huge depth, that will deliver more jobs
for New
Zealand.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
This morning’s news that the SIS engaged in attacks on the Indian High Commission and Embassy of Iran during the late 1980s/early 1990s should come as no surprise. Down the years, there’s been an Orwellian tendency to depict the role of our spy agencies as re-active, and being all about the provision of “defence” and “security” here at home. In reality, that’s not what they’re about. Regularly, our membership of the Five Eyes alliance has seen our spy agencies act as willing guns for hire for whatever contract work that MI6 or the CIA may have in mind... More>>