David Clark resigns as Health Minister
Thursday, 2 July 2020, 11:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern
Prime
Minister
MP for Mt Albert
The Prime
Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s
resignation as Health Minister.
“David Clark contacted
me yesterday to confirm his wish to resign as a Minister and
I accepted that resignation,” Jacinda Ardern
said.
“David has come to the conclusion his presence in
the role is creating an unhelpful distraction from the
Government’s ongoing response to COVID-19 and wider health
reforms.
“It’s essential our health leadership has the
confidence of the New Zealand public. As David has said to
me the needs of the team must come before him as an
individual.
“I am appointing Chris Hipkins as Health
Minister until the election. Our response to COVID is on a
stable footing and I have full confidence that Minister
Hipkins will oversee the portfolio with the thoroughness and
diligence he brings to his other areas of responsibility.
“Post-election I intend to reassess who is best placed
to take the health portfolio forward,” Jacinda Ardern
said.
