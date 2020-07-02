Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 2 July 2020

Thursday, 2 July 2020, 11:44 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Prime Minister: Is she confident the Government is delivering on its infrastructure commitments, particularly its commitment to light rail from the city to the airport in Auckland?
  2. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister of Education: How many children does he expect to benefit from the recently announced Government’s free and healthy school lunches programme?
  3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What did he mean yesterday by his comment on the tax system that “by and large, it is fair and balanced”, and does he think changes to the tax system will be required?
  4. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Did any records held by the Ministry of Health on 17 June contain details of whether all 2,159 people who left managed isolation between 9 and 16 June received a test before they left managed isolation?
  5. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister for Economic Development: What action has the Government taken to help save jobs and protect incomes in the domestic events and screen sectors?
  6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Infrastructure: What criteria, if any, did the Government use to allocate the $239 million announced yesterday from the $3 billion allocated to infrastructure in the COVID-19 Recovery and Response Fund, and what explains the length of time between his announcement that the Government had had 1,924 submissions to the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group and the announcement yesterday?
  7. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Employment: How does the performance and capacity of his employment programmes help the thousands of New Zealanders who are unemployed due to the coronavirus outbreak?
  8. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister for Sport and Recreation: What progress has been made on the implementation of the Government’s Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation strategy?
  9. MATT DOOCEY to the Minister of Health: How much of the $1.9 billion allocated for mental health and drug addiction services in Budget 2019 has been committed for mental health and addiction treatment services, and how much, if any, of that allocation to mental health and addiction treatment services has been spent to date?
  10. NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Housing: Have any developers undertaking construction of market homes approached the Government for an indemnity or underwrite that would provide additional financial assurance to their banks, and, if approaches of this sort have been made, what steps has the Government taken to ensure it applies fair and transparent criteria to assessing or granting these applications?
  11. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Justice: What recent announcements has he made regarding the Criminal Cases Review Commission?
  12. SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Corrections: How many individuals sentenced to community service have had hours remitted to date under the Epidemic Preparedness (Epidemic Management—COVID-19—Parole Act 2002 and Sentencing Act 2002) Notice 2020, and how many hours were remitted under this notice?

