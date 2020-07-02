Have Your Say On The Fuel Industry Bill
Thursday, 2 July 2020, 2:00 pm
Press Release: NZ House of Representatives
The Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for
submissions on the Fuel Industry Bill. The committee is
required to report back to the House by Tuesday, 21 July
2020.
The purpose of this bill is to promote greater
competition in the fuel market at the wholesale level, which
is intended to result in lower prices for consumers. The
bill would implement the recommendations from the Commerce
Commission’s study into the fuel market. The
Commission’s report found that consumers were paying
higher prices for fuel than could be expected in a
competitive market.
Tell the Finance and Expenditure
Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by 12 noon on Tuesday, 7 July
2020.
For more details about the bill
·
Read
the full contents of the Fuel Industry Bill
· Get
more details about the Fuel Industry Bill
· Follow
the committee’s Facebook page for
updates
