Labour Promises Are “just More KiwiBuild”
Sunday, 5 July 2020, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
National Leader Todd Muller says Labour Leader Jacinda
Ardern’s promises today are “just more
KiwiBuild”.
“Nothing Labour promises you this
election will be delivered – except more tax for you to
pay.
“Labour promised three years ago to “Let’s
do this” and hasn’t done any of it.
“Three years
later, Labour has nothing left to say for itself except to
keep moving, on a road to nowhere.
“Today’s
so-called economic plan will go in the same rubbish bin as
its KiwiBuild plan, its light rail plan, its mental health
plan and its child poverty plan.
“Promising and not
delivering to New Zealand’s most vulnerable people is not
kind – it’s cruel.
“You cannot afford three more
years of Labour, you need a strong National Government to
deliver more jobs, a better economy and a better life for
you, your family, and your
community.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Goodbye, David Clark. In the end, the outgoing Health Minister decided that in the midst of a pandemic the best thing he could do for New Zealand would be to no longer be there – given that being there had involved hiving off on his mountain bike during a lockdown, and throwing the country’s most beloved Health bureaucrat under a bus. As Clark indicated so memorably at last week’s press conference, when it comes to managing public health risks at the border the buck stops with…that guy over there! In the aftermath of that debacle, Clark reached the same conclusion the nation had reached some time ago, that leadership just wasn’t his thing. Once again, he got on his bike.... More>>