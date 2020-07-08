Personal Statement From Hamish Walker
Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 12:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Today I am announcing that I will not be standing for
re-election for the Southland electorate at the upcoming
2020 election.
I wish to thank the people of
Clutha-Southland who I have loved meeting, assisting and
representing over the past two and a half years.
I
sincerely apologise for my actions.
I will be making
no further
comment.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
I believe in yesterday as much as Paul McCartney, but it was bemusing to see the amount of media attention lavished last week on the pandemic-related musings by former government science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Air New Zealand chairman Rob Fyfe. Unfortunately, the Gluckman paper had no fresh insights to offer as to how and when New Zealand should re-open to visitors from places where the Covid-19 virus rages on, virtually unchecked. Instead, Gluckman and Co posed a string of rhetorical questions – I counted 23 of them in a three page document – presented as if no-one has ever considered such matters before... More>>