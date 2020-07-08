Todd Muller Accepts Hamish Walker’s Decision Not To Stand In 2020
Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 12:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
National Party Leader Todd Muller has today accepted
Hamish Walker’s decision to withdraw his candidacy for the
seat of Southland and not stand at the upcoming
election.
“Rachel Bird, the National Party’s
Southern Regional Chair, has received a letter from Hamish
confirming he will withdraw as the National Party candidate
for Southland.
“There was a clear breach of trust,
which goes against the values National holds as a
party.
“The National Party Board will still meet
today to discuss the selection of a new
candidate.”
