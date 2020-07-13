Businesses And Landlords In Legal Limbo

Many businesses and commercial landlords are in a completely unacceptable legal limbo because of Coalition infighting and incompetence, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“New tenancy rules for commercial leases announced by Andrew Little on June 4 were meant to take effect that day with the Government intending to pass legislation and have the new rules apply retrospectively.

“As we know that legislation failed after New Zealand First declined to support it. Now Parliament is in recess for another week with only three weeks left to pass legislation before the House rises leaving businesses and commercial landlords in limbo.

“Today Mr Little told media it was taking longer than expected and conversations are ongoing.

“This is hopeless, given the Government has been promising rent relief since the start of lockdown in March.

“Andrew Little or Grant Robertson need to come out this week with clear proposals, or just be honest and admit that they’re going to do nothing to deal with this situation so that everybody can move on.

“We are facing one of the biggest economic and jobs crisis in 30 years. What businesses need right now is confidence that the Government can deliver strong economic policies to help them get back on their feet.

“New Zealand needs a National Government with a strong team and a track record of managing economic crisis.”

