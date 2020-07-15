Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Clean Energy Future For More Public Services

Wednesday, 15 July 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand’s state sector has taken another important step towards a clean energy future, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today as he announced six new projects that will be supported by the Government’s clean-powered public service fund.

The University of Canterbury, Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand Defence Force, Inland Revenue, and MidCentral and Lakes District Health Boards will receive support so they can upgrade key parts of their operations to run on clean energy.

“The projects will reduce state sector carbon emissions by an estimated 14,730 tonnes annually and help lower New Zealand’s dependence on fossil fuel. That’s the equivalent of taking more than 6,000 petrol vehicles off the road,” James Shaw said.

The projects are the second to be announced under the $200 million clean-powered public service fund, which is part of the Government’s New Zealand Upgrade.

“Upgrading our public services to run on clean energy is a hugely important part of the work this Government is doing to create jobs and tackle the climate crisis. For too long, we have relied on climate-polluting fuels to keep parts of our public organisations running. Today’s announcement is another step towards changing this and ensuring climate-friendly energy solutions are a part of our everyday lives,” James Shaw said.

“Our Government has put in place in place some of the world’s most ambitious climate targets, and made policy and institutional changes that will help us to bend the curve of our emissions downwards, something that has never happened before in New Zealand.

“However, the passing of world-leading climate laws must always be followed by detailed work in communities all over the country, and that’s exactly what we are doing. The clean-powered public service fund is about supporting the public services we all rely on to be part of the solution to climate change,” James Shaw said.

The clean-powered public service fund is helping hospitals, schools and other public organisations become clean and climate-friendly – by moving to low-emission vehicle fleets and heating for buildings, and energy efficient lighting.

The second round of projects supported by the clean-powered public service fund are:

i) $6.240 million for the University of Canterbury to replace a coal boiler with a biomass boiler at its Ilam campus. EECA, which administers the clean-powered public service fund estimates this will reduce the university’s carbon emissions by around 9,000 tonnes per annum. The University of Canterbury will also invest $9.36 million of its own funding.

ii) $3.840 million for New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to replace its coal boiler with a heat pump alternative at its Burnham base. EECA estimates this will reduce NZDF’s carbon emissions by around 4,860 tonnes per annum. NZDF will also invest $5.76 million from its own budget.

iii) $1.290 million for Auckland University of Technology (AUT) for a project to replace its boiler and chillers for space heating and cooling and its hot water boiler with low-emissions alternatives, and to install efficient lighting. It is estimated this project will reduce AUT’s carbon emissions by around 480 tonnes per annum. AUT will also invest $1.93 million from its own budget.

iv) $1.015 million for Inland Revenue to cover a portion of the costs of replacing 33 internal combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure. Inland Revenue will also invest $0.985 million of its own funding. This project will help the Government’s goal of a 100% low-emissions fleet by 2025/26, and accelerate Inland Revenue’s longer-term plan of a reduced fleet comprising 100 percent low-emissions vehicles.

v) $0.216 million for MidCentral District Health Board to replace a chiller with low-emissions alternatives, and to replace three internal combustion engine vehicles with battery electric alternatives and install charging infrastructure. EECA estimates this project will reduce MidCentral DHB’s carbon emissions by around 305 tonnes per annum. MidCentral DHB will also invest $0.207 million from its own budget.

vi) $0.092m for Lakes District Health Board to replace a chiller with a low-emissions alternative at Taupo Hospital. EECA estimates this project will reduce its carbon emissions by around 35 tonnes per annum. Lakes DHB will also invest $0.092m from its own budget.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


National Party: Judith Collins Elected Leader


Judith Collins has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, the party caucus announced.
Gerry Brownlee has been elected as her Deputy.
“I feel privileged to have been chosen to lead the National Party at this important time in our history... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Todd Muller Resignation

Given the factions within National’s own caucus, anyone picked as the new leader of the National Party will struggle to unify their own troops, let alone to convince the electorate that National is a coherent government-in-waiting. Even all of that ... More>>

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Statement From Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters has announced he is taking a short stint of medical leave this week. More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Eenrgy & Environment: Snail Like Progress On Government Vehicle Emissions Targets

First published in Energy and Environment on June 2, 2020. The latest data on the Government’s attempts to reduce the emissions of its transport fleet show no discernible progress. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s data on reducing ... More>>

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 