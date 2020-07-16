Judith Collins Thanks Outgoing National MPs
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has thanked National MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams for their contributions to politics, following their decisions not to stand for re-election in 2020.
“Nikki and Amy have both made incredible contributions at very senior levels with consistent dedication to their work and to their constituencies.
“They are both highly-skilled professionals who will continue to make a difference in their next careers.”
“I thank them for everything they have done for the National Party and New Zealand politics over the years, and I wish them the very best for the future.”