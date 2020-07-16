Judith Collins announces caucus reshuffle



Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a reshuffle to the National Party caucus line-up.

“I’m proud to be leading the strongest team in New Zealand politics – one that is dedicated to delivering a better way of life for New Zealanders than the current Government can.

“I’m particularly pleased that Simon Bridges and Todd Muller, as former leaders of the National Party, have accepted my invitation to take up senior roles on my front bench.

“The education portfolio will be in safe hands with Nicola Willis who has shown a tremendous work ethic and aptitude in other challenging portfolios. I’m confident she will continue to contribute to the high standard that we all expect.

“Chris Bishop will be taking on the extra role of Shadow Leader of the House on the front bench. He has been a standout performer in Parliament and as the MP for Hutt South. I have full confidence that he is up to this demanding role.

“Dr Shane Reti has proven himself already as Associate Health spokesperson. As a senior medical practitioner, he is the right choice at this time to hold the Government to account in the demanding health portfolio. Dr Reti takes the position of number five on the front bench of the National Party.

“This refreshed line-up showcases the diverse range of talent and wealth of experience among the National Party ranks.

“National has the experience and vision needed to get our economy back on track.”



Note to editors: The National Party’s caucus list is attached

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2007/National_Party_Spokespeople__July_2020.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2007/National_Party_wall_chart.pdf

