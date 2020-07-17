Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Funding For Kaikohe Sports Facilities

Friday, 17 July 2020, 4:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government will provide funding for the redevelopment of a sports park in Kaikohe that will provide the Northland town and surrounding region with modern and fit-for-purpose facilities, as well as creating economic stimulus and jobs at a crucial time, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.

Lindvart Park was developed in 1983 and for the past decade the community and the board have been working on a project to upgrade the outdated and cramped facilities that provide a venue for a number of sporting codes across the Far North.

“Lindvart Park is a hub for the Kaikohe community. Kaikohe and the communities around it are among the most deprived in New Zealand, and for many of our rangatahi, sport is sometimes the only distraction and outlet they have.

“That’s why I have announced a $6 million contribution from the Government’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for this important piece of wellbeing infrastructure,” Shane Jones said.

The project, which will upgrade facilities for 25 sporting codes, includes a new pavilion for two full-sized courts, new roads and carparks, and safer access around the park.

The total cost of the project, which is expected to create 35 construction jobs, is $9.2m with co-funding coming from Far North District Council and other sources.

Shane Jones said the redevelopment of the park also offered the opportunity for it to reflect the Māori culture of the area and attract more visitors through a wider range of facilities.

“Kaikohe, even though it is at the heart of Ngapuhi, currently has little for local or international tourists. With the potential development of facilities such as a new playground, fitness trails, cycling trails and other family friendly activities, Lindvart Park could become a place for all families from Northland to visit and stay.”

The funding announced today is part of the $3 billion infrastructure package in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Shane Jones on July 1. The fund is expected to deliver more than 20,000 jobs across New Zealand and unlock investment with a project value of more than $5 billion.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 