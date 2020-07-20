Green Party Remembers And Celebrates Jeanette Fitzsimons In Memorial Service

The Green Party is honoured to be remembering former co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons today at a public memorial service in the heart of Wellington at the Cathedral of St. Paul’s. Following her passing in March, this celebration of her life brings together her friends, family and colleagues to honour her life and legacy.

The two hour service features speeches from former Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei, former Australian Greens leader Bob Brown, Green Party MP Gareth Hughes, former Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Dr. Morgan Williams, and other distinguished colleagues and friends.

For those who are unable to join us in person, the memorial will be publically live streamed online at https://www.greens.org.nz/live_stream_jeanette_memorial from 2pm.

Green Party Co-Convenor Wiremu Winitana said:

“Jeanette was a taonga and rangitira of the green movement and her passing has been felt deeply across the Green Party and beyond. Today we are gathering to remember and honour who she was, what she stood for, and the inspirational legacy she cultivated.

“In the days and weeks since Jeanette’s passing, we have been moved by the stories and memories that have poured in from people across the country. Jeanette meant so much to so many of us. Today we celebrate not just an inspirational politician and co-leader, but a mother, wife, musician, activist, mentor and traveller.

“Today’s memorial brings together those many parts of her life that made Jeanette so special and honours them through a programme of her favourite songs, her most poignant speeches, and the words of those who knew her best.”

Green Party Co-Convenor Penny Leach said:

“Throughout her life, Jeanette exuded a huge amount of warmth, love and kindness and had a special way of bringing people together. Seeing so many people who are joining us from all walks of life and political backgrounds today, it is clear that Jeanette will never be far away from us in spirit.

“Jeanette embodied what the Green Party has always stood for and laid much of the groundwork for who we are today. As we navigate these unprecedented times and enter a new election season, we are reminded of Jeanette in all that we do and continue to be guided by her bright beacon of light.

“Now more than ever, we need Jeanette’s politics of unity and persistence to fight for the things that are bigger than ourselves. Jeanette will be dearly missed by our Party and all who had the privilege to know her. She made us better and she made New Zealand better.”

