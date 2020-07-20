Statement On Andrew Falloon
Monday, 20 July 2020, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Hon Judith Collins
Leader of the National
Party
“Andrew Fallon has advised me that he will not
be standing for re-election.
“The National Party was
advised of an issue relating to Andrew late on Friday
afternoon and we have dealt with it this
morning.
“Andrew is suffering from significant
mental health issues and his privacy, and that of his
family, must be
respected.”
