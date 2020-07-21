Parliament: Oral Questions - 21 July 2020
Questions to Ministers
- Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the economy?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Is she satisfied with her Government’s record of delivery for new transport projects across the country?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What advice, if any, has he received from the Treasury on potential job losses in New Zealand for the rest of this year?
- Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about New Zealand’s health response to the COVID-19 global pandemic?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Is he confident that his Government’s COVID-19 isolation policies are appropriate and effective?
- Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Conservation: Is she committed to upholding the High Court ruling, which requires her to consult with the hunting community over the Tahr Control Plan?
- ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for ACC: What recent announcements has the Government made about ACC charges?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Education: Does she agree with the Prime Minister, who said in May 2018 that the average wait-time for a child seeking an early intervention appointment was 74 days, “and in the life of a little 3- or 4-year-old child who’s hungry to learn, that’s 74 days too long”; if so, what is the average waiting-time for a child seeking early intervention support today?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Civil Defence: What help is the Government giving to the communities of the upper North Island who are affected by flooding?
- MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent Provincial Growth Fund announcements has he made?
- BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Has he seen reports that the number of people on the National Gang List had reached 7,166 as of April 2020, and that this represents a 34 percent increase since he took office?
- SIMON O'CONNOR to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): How many social houses, if any, has the Government sold since it took office, and at what total value?