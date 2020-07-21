Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 21 July 2020

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 11:28 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the economy?
  2. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Is she satisfied with her Government’s record of delivery for new transport projects across the country?
  3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What advice, if any, has he received from the Treasury on potential job losses in New Zealand for the rest of this year?
  4. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about New Zealand’s health response to the COVID-19 global pandemic?
  5. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Is he confident that his Government’s COVID-19 isolation policies are appropriate and effective?
  6. Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Conservation: Is she committed to upholding the High Court ruling, which requires her to consult with the hunting community over the Tahr Control Plan?
  7. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for ACC: What recent announcements has the Government made about ACC charges?
  8. NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Education: Does she agree with the Prime Minister, who said in May 2018 that the average wait-time for a child seeking an early intervention appointment was 74 days, “and in the life of a little 3- or 4-year-old child who’s hungry to learn, that’s 74 days too long”; if so, what is the average waiting-time for a child seeking early intervention support today?
  9. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Civil Defence: What help is the Government giving to the communities of the upper North Island who are affected by flooding?
  10. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent Provincial Growth Fund announcements has he made?
  11. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Has he seen reports that the number of people on the National Gang List had reached 7,166 as of April 2020, and that this represents a 34 percent increase since he took office?
  12. SIMON O'CONNOR to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): How many social houses, if any, has the Government sold since it took office, and at what total value?

