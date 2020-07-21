Undemocratic Government Thumbs Its Nose At Hunters Over Tahr Cull

“As it did with firearms legislation and the ban on offshore oil and gas exploration, the Government is pushing ahead with a massive new tahr cull without consulting New Zealanders,” says ACT’s Outdoors Spokesperson Nicole McKee.

The Department of Conservation began culling tahr in National Parks last Thursday without consulting stakeholders as it was ordered to do by the High Court.

“It’s obvious that the Department of Conservation led by Eugenie Sage never had any intention of working in partnership with stakeholders. The Minister made no attempt to consult hunters prior to the cull starting. Instead, she has pushed ahead with her personal agenda of eradicating tahr when we have the only sustainable herd left in the world.

“This move will undermine rural communities and tourism businesses.

“ACT supported the Tahr Foundation when it filed in the High Court for an urgent injunction to stop the cull. With just two days’ notice, and no consultation, the Department of Conservation said it would triple the hours of helicopter culling.

“Tahr are recorded worldwide as a ‘near threatened’ species with New Zealand having the largest number of the valued species in the world. A Himalayan Bull Tahr is worth up to $14,000 as a trophy animal.

“Organisations like the Tahr Foundation and the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association have in the past successfully worked in consultation with DOC on plans to control females and juvenile tahr. These organisations have effectively kept an adequate population of the game animals to support rural communities and businesses that benefit from international hunting.

“But this new cull targets male bulls as well, meaning entire herds will be exterminated.

“West Coast communities rely on the $100 million a year generated by the guided hunting industry. By eliminating this game animal, Sage is also eliminating the tourism potential that so many people rely upon.

“International game animal hunters come to New Zealand for two to three weeks and hunt for three or four days. Guides, hotels and retail businesses rely on this industry.

“The hunts booked for this year have been transferred to next year in the hope Covid-19 allows international travel in 2021. Tourists are not cancelling and seeking refunds, but are deferring. But if the game isn’t here to hunt, tourists won’t come. Not only is this an ill thought out plan that will destroy a special species, but it could very well be the nail in the coffin for many small businesses.

“Eugenie Sage has shown no leadership in working with communities that will be affected by her decision.

“A Party Vote for ACT at this election is a vote for democracy and to Change Your Future.”

