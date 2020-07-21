More Work Needed on Sexual Violence Legislation

Hon Tracey Martin

Spokesperson for Women

Darroch Ball

Spokesperson for Law and Order

New Zealand First wants to ensure that victims of sexual violence, who are overwhelmingly women, receive support from the justice system.

We do not want the victims of sexual violence to suffer further through the court process.

However, more work is needed on the current proposed changes to the sexual violence legislation. We are not stopping the progress of this legislation, we are actively encouraging its continued development.

“Victims have to be supported. At the same time our justice system is based on the notion of presuming innocence and the rights of defendants to a fair trial,

“It is of fundamental importance to ensure we get this law right,” Darroch Ball, party spokesperson for law and order, says.

“One of our country’s great shames is the levels of family violence and sexual violence in our communities,” Hon Tracey Martin, party spokesperson for women, says.

“That is why NZ First has always argued for greater attention to prevention and early intervention for both victims and perpetrators.”

“We will continue to push for that fundamental shift in our society,” Hon Martin added.

“That is why we need more time to ensure the changes will work practically and not have adverse impacts.”





