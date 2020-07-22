No Hope, No Solutions

The Minister for Small Business cannot offer anything new for small businesses, National’s spokesperson for Small Business and Manufacturing Andrew Bayly says.

“The Minister confirmed that he supported the increase in the minimum wage on 1 April 2020 at a time when many businesses were receiving no income.

“There have been numerous occasions where the Minister could not name any initiatives he has implemented to reduce the burden of excessive regulations in small businesses.

“During Oral Questions in the House, Minister Nash avoided the question of whether the Labour-led Government would bring rental relief for small businesses.

“National understands and values small businesses. We have the plan to deal with economic and jobs crisis, and give businesses the confidence to invest and grow and create more jobs.”

