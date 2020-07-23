Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Lowest ever Public Service Gender Pay Gap

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 9:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Julie Anne Genter
Minister for Women
Minita mō ngā Wāhine


Women who work in the Public Service are becoming more fairly paid, thanks to the Gender Pay Gap Action Plan delivering on Government’s commitment to women. The Gender Pay Gap Acton Plan Progress Report was released today by Minister for Women, Julie Anne Genter.

“Gender equity matters now more than ever - women, particularly non-European women, are more impacted by the labour market effects of pandemics and economic downturns. As we rebuild after COVID-19, our commitment to gender equity in the Public Service remains firm - the Gender Pay Gap Action Plan provides a framework for delivering on this commitment, and has achieved big gains for women in a short time,” Julie Anne Genter says.

“Today we are marking the biggest drop on the public service gender pay gap in 17 years.

“The Action Plan has been a real team effort between the Public Service, employers and unions, especially the PSA, which has enabled rapid progress, and I want to thank everyone who had a part to play in reaching this milestone.

The latest data from the annual Public Service Workforce Data Report, shows that the Public Service gender pay gap fell from 12.2% in 2018 to 10.5% in 2019.

The Action Plan creates a model for other employers to learn from, so they can tackle their gender pay gaps – by measuring their gaps, enabling flexible work, equalising starting salaries, ensuring equal pay for the same jobs, and developing women for senior and higher paid roles.

“We now have a good understanding of what works and what challenges need to be overcome to close gender pay gaps – the Public Service is getting its own house in order and by doing this, creates an example for other employers in New Zealand.

“This Government is delivering for women - by passing equal pay legislation, delivering record pay settlements for female dominated workforces, and proving the gender pay gap can be closed with the Action Plan in the public sector, this Government is taking action to ensure women are paid fairly.

“This proves that it is possible to reduce the gender pay gap - with the public and private sectors working together and sharing ideas and initiatives, we can make more gains for more New Zealand women,” says Julie Anne Genter.


Notes
The report can be found at https://ssc.govt.nz/our-work/the-gender-pay-gap-and-pay-equity/progress-report-the-public-service-gender-pay-gap-action-plan

The national gender pay gap (which is calculated using median pay rather than mean) is currently 9.3%. The comparable figure in the Public Service using that method of calculation is now 6.2%.

All the guidance developed to help agencies implement the Action Plan so far is publicly available on the SSC website - https://ssc.govt.nz/our-work/the-gender-pay-gap-and-pay-equity/.

Public agencies are working on their own action plans to progress changes they need to make to ensure women are paid fairly. They will publish their gender pay gap action plans on their websites by the end of July, so that employees and other employers can see what they are doing to address their gender pay gaps.

The results in the four key focus areas are:
- Equal pay
o Two-thirds of Public Service agencies have closed pay gaps in the same or similar roles and individual employees, of all genders, have received salary corrections as a result.

- Flexible work by default
o By the end of 2020, all agencies will be flexible-by-default

- Bias and discrimination
o By the end of this year all agencies, covering over 52,000 employees, will have ensured they have no gaps in the same or similar roles, including in starting salaries
o The Action Plan is also contributing to closing gaps for Māori, Pacific and Asian women who experience greater pay gaps than Pākehā women on average, but there is still more work to do.

- Gender-balanced leadership
o The proportion of women in leadership in the Public Service is at an all-time high. Women now hold half of the positions in the top three tiers of leadership, and half of Public Service chief executive roles, this is a fantastic result for the Public Service.’

By doing all of this work, we are making faster progress on closing the gender pay gap in the Public Service. It has resulted in the biggest drop on the public service gender pay gap in 17 years.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 