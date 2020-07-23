Parliament

National Announces Wairarapa Transport Package

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will create hundreds of new jobs and boost the Wairarapa economy by delivering a suite of transport projects to get the region moving, National Party Leader Judith Collins says.

“High quality, efficient roads are the backbone of commerce in the Wairarapa. By getting wheels moving we are letting the economy grow faster.”

While visiting the Wairarapa today with National’s Wairarapa candidate, Mike Butterick, Ms Collins revealed details of National’s Wairarapa transport package. It includes two projects that will be fast-tracked with funding from the $300 million set aside for ‘digger-ready’ projects in National’s $31 billion infrastructure package announced last week.

Those fast-track projects are:

· The Norfolk Road Roundabout upgrade

· SH2 Waingawa to Clareville Safety Improvements

National’s Wairarapa transport package also includes:

· Upgrading the Ngaumutawa intersection in Masterton

· Safety improvements on the SH2/Chester Road intersection

· New passing lanes between Masterton and Woodville on SH2

· Investigating a replacement Waihenga Bridge on SH53 at Martinborough

“National has a simple approach to infrastructure. We make decisions, we get projects funded, and we actually deliver them,” Ms Collins says.

“Sadly, the Labour-led Government was quick to cancel the last National Government’s transport projects up and down the country, and has been terrible at delivering its own.

“A list of 30 supposedly shovel-ready projects was signed off by the Government more than a month ago but it still hasn’t released the list, despite the construction sector crying out for certainty to keep people in jobs. The Government should release the list.

“A National Government won’t keep people in the Wairarapa waiting to know whether or not there will be work for them. We are being upfront about what we will deliver.”

Masterton’s Norfolk Road Roundabout has seen 22 crashes in the past ten years. National is committed to starting upgrade work as soon as possible after forming Government, Ms Collins says.

“The Ngaumutawa roundabout has long been a cause for concern as traffic volumes rise, especially with its proximity to Solway School across the road. We will fast-track the upgrade and begin work as soon as possible.”

Between 2007 and 2020 there were 16 deaths and 48 serious injuries between Woodville and Masterton on SH2. Proper passing lanes will help save lives and fix congestion.

The Clareville section of SH2 saw 13,126 vehicles on it per day in 2018 and this is expected to rise to 16,000 by 2028. NZTA consultation has highlighted safety issues at the intersection of SH2 and Chester Rd, which National will fix.

The Waihenga Bridge, which spans the Ruamahanga River linking Martinborough and Featherston, regularly floods. The ageing sub-structure of the bridge is a concern at times of high river flow. National believes the time has come to investigate a replacement bridge.

“By fixing these dangerous intersections, roundabouts and stretches of highway, National will make the Wairarapa a safer place to travel and we will get the local economy firing.”

