Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greens Welcome Kiwibank’s Decision To Stop Doing Business With Fossil Fuels

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Green Party Co-leader and Climate Change Spokesperson James Shaw today welcomed Kiwibank’s decision to rule out doing business with companies involved in climate-polluting fossil fuels.

“When people get their fortnightly pay, or put money away to save for a holiday, or their children’s future, they want to know that the bank they are using is part of the solution to the climate crisis,” James Shaw said.

This week Kiwibank said it would withhold banking services from entities that are directly involved in, or that get the majority of their business revenue from the extraction, production and manufacturing of coal, oil, and gas.

“The Greens in Government have been clear that to pass on a safer planet to our children and grandchildren we have to stop burning the fossil fuels that are causing the climate crisis. Over the last three years we have introduced some of the world’s most ambitious climate change policies, including passing a law with unanimous support from MPs in Parliament that commits us to reducing carbon emissions to net zero.

“Shifting support away from dirty fuels will be crucial if we are to meet our climate targets and create cleaner, greener and safer communities in every part of the country. I am pleased to see that Kiwibank is responding to the direction we have set for the future of New Zealand and ruled out doing business with the fossil fuels companies that are the leading cause of the climate crisis,” James Shaw said.

Kiwibank has said that it does not currently have any investments in coal, oil, or gas, and does not lend to the fossil fuel industry. However, it has stopped short of ruling out all future investments in fossil fuels.

“A bank’s position on fossil fuel investment will become an increasingly important factor for people when deciding who to bank with. That will be true for young people, in particular, most of whom are growing up worried about how the climate crisis will impact their lives,” James Shaw said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 