Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

It’s About Growth And Disciplined Spending, Not Borrow, Borrow, Borrow

Friday, 24 July 2020, 11:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The best path back to prudent levels of debt in a decade or more is an absolute focus on economic growth, combined with disciplined spending, National’s Finance Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said today.

“National recognises that during an economic crisis, when we are losing thousands of jobs and businesses are struggling, increased government spending and higher levels of debt are required here and now,” Goldsmith says.

Indeed, as Judith Collins announced last week, we have a more ambitious infrastructure plan to underpin future jobs and economic opportunities.

“We will increase spending on health and education every year, with an absolute focus on getting good results for that extra spending.

“Our plan will allow for increased government spending on social services but would not involve the random excess spending that is Labour’s substitute for a growth plan.”

“National will spend more but will spend it wisely. Talks of slashing public spending is scaremongering nonsense,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“New Zealand can spend more now, as Grant Robertson always points out, because we had low levels of government debt coming into the crisis.

“We only had low levels of debt, following the Global Financial Crisis and Canterbury earthquakes, because of that combination of disciplined spending and the focus on growth delivered by the previous national government,” Goldsmith says.

“We have signalled a desire to return government net debt to below 30 per cent of GDP in a decade, give or take a few years, because we need to prepare for the inevitable next crisis.

“Stopping payments to the Super Fund, increasing economic growth and increasing government spending at a slightly more modest rate would make more prudent debt levels achievable.

“With so much uncertainty about the impact of the virus over the next year it is impossible to be definitive now about the exact timing of when we will meet that goal, but it is important to have a clear sense of direction and a plan.

Labour’s idea is only to keep spending more, borrowing more and taxing more, without a plan for it to stop.

That’s not credible.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 