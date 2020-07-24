Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government ensures greater safety for our drinking water

Friday, 24 July 2020, 12:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta
Minister of Local Government
MP for Hauraki-Waikato

The passing today of the Taumata Arowai – the Water Services Regulator Bill draws a further line under the Havelock North tragedy and will lead to safer and sustainable drinking water for all New Zealanders.

“In 2016 more than 5000 people in Havelock North got sick as a result of drinking public water supplies. Up to four people died. Many more had long-term illnesses from the campylobacter outbreak,’’ said Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

“This is inexcusable in a developed country such as ours, and our Government has acted decisively to minimise the risks of such events happening in future.’’

The Government Inquiry into Havelock North Drinking Water concluded there were systemic failings in the existing regulatory framework for drinking water and recommended that a dedicated water regulator be formed.

Accordingly, the Taumata Arowai – the Water Services Regulator Act creates a new regulatory body to oversee, administer and enforce a new and strengthened drinking water regulatory system. It will also have a national oversight role to improve the environmental performance of storm water and wastewater networks.

As a new standalone Crown agent, Taumata Arowai will have:
· a dedicated, sustained focus on drinking water safety, with the mana to recruit highly skilled individuals;

· an appropriate degree of independence for dealing with highly technical matters, with a significant emphasis on compliance and enforcement; and

· sufficient independence to protect the integrity of its decision making.

The name Taumata Arowai is intended to set an expectation that the authority of this new national regulator will maintain a level of vigilance about the health and wellbeing of our waters infrastructure. This relates strongly to the aspirations of the recognition of Te Mana o Te Wai in the new organisation.

“The establishment of Taumata Arowai will go a long way to ensuring that New Zealanders throughout the country, and our visitors, can have confidence that when they turn on the tap, the water is safe to drink.

“People also need to be able to swim in our rivers and lakes or go to the beach and collect kai moana without fear of getting sick. This new regulator is a great step forward for the future wellbeing of all New Zealanders," says Nanaia Mahuta.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 